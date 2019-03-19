One person killed in crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam

One person has died and at least one other person was taken to a hospital after a traffic wreck Tuesday morning on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam, police said.
The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between Antioch Road and Hadley Street. Police closed the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway while they investigated.
Details of the crash were not immediately available from police.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
