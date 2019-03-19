Local

One person killed in crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam

By Robert A. Cronkleton

March 19, 2019 11:51 AM

Are you a safe driver? Here are three tips on how to avoid a traffic accident

Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By
Up Next
Driving is second nature to many of us, but dangers still exist on the roadways. Kyle McNew of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service provides three simple tips for driving safely and avoiding traffic accidents.
By

One person has died and at least one other person was taken to a hospital after a traffic wreck Tuesday morning on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. between Antioch Road and Hadley Street. Police closed the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway while they investigated.

Details of the crash were not immediately available from police.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  