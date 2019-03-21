Shawnee woman charged with driving drunk in fatal crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway

A 57-year-old Shawnee woman has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in a deadly crash that killed a woman Tuesday morning on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam.

Vicky L. Walter is also charged with DUI-aggravated battery and driving while suspended in the crash that killed Celena Duncan.

The charges, filed Thursday in Johnson County District Court, allege that Walter unintentionally killed Duncan while driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. The charges also allege that Walter was driving after her license had been revoked.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday between Antioch Road and Hadley Street on Shawnee Mission Parkway in Merriam. Police closed the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway while they investigated the crash.

Walter was being held in the Johnson County jail on a $500,000 bond.