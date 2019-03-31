Weekend of gun violence claims another young victim; Woman fatally shot in KC home

A woman in her late 20s was found fatally shot in a Kansas City home early Sunday, continuing what has been a violent weekend in the region, police said.
Police have taken three “persons of interest” into custody following a high-speed chase involving a silver Chevrolet Camaro that was seen fleeing from the fatal shooting and ended in Kansas City, Kan.
Police responded to reports of a shooting about 12:30 a.m. Sunday at a home in the 6000 block of Park Avenue.
Arriving officers spotted the Camaro fleeing the scene and pursued the vehicle into Kansas City, Kan.
Other officers searched the home and found the woman with no signs of life. She was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, police said.
The woman’s death is Kansas City’s 34th homicide of the year. Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
The homicide is part of what has already been a violent weekend in the Kansas City area. In about a 24-hour period, six shootings left two people dead and five people injured in Kansas City, Olathe and Lawrence. Most of the victims were teenagers.
