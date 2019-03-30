14-year-old shot in the arm, KC police say. Incident marks fifth teen shot this weekend

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to Kansas City police.
Officers were called to the 2100 block of East 81st Street about 4:09 p.m. to investigate the gunfire.
Police found the teen had been shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
No suspect information was available, police said.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
The investigation was ongoing.
The victim was the fifth teen in a period of 24 hours who had been shot in the Kansas City area and other nearby cities.
Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
Comments