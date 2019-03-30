Crime

14-year-old shot in the arm, KC police say. Incident marks fifth teen shot this weekend

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 30, 2019 08:30 PM

A 14-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Saturday afternoon, according to Kansas City police.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of East 81st Street about 4:09 p.m. to investigate the gunfire.

Police found the teen had been shot in the arm. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

No suspect information was available, police said.

The investigation was ongoing.

The victim was the fifth teen in a period of 24 hours who had been shot in the Kansas City area and other nearby cities.

Police ask anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

