Atchison man sentenced for trafficking meth for infamous Chicago gang

An Atchison, Kan. man was sentenced to nine years in prison for trafficking meth for a notorious gang, according to the Kansas United States Attorney’s Office.

Thirty-year-old Earnest Preston Crawford, III, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute after admitting undercover investigators had arranged to buy drugs from him at his Atchison home in the 600 block of North Tenth Street.

Investigators say Crawford, III regularly pushed pounds of meth for prices ranging between $6,000 to $9,000 for the Satan’s Disciples, a notorious street gang. The mostly Hispanic gang began in Chicago more than 25 years ago before proliferating into more than 20 states.