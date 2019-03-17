Second officer of the day struck by vehicle in Kansas City

The second Kansas City police officer of the day is in a local hospital recovering from injuries sustained during a car crash.

Kansas City police say an officer on a motorcycle was struck by a vehicle at about 6:20 p.m. at Meyer Boulevard and Ward Parkway.

The officer is now in the hospital recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

The person driving the vehicle that struck the officer is cooperating with police.

This is the second event of the day involving an officer being struck by a vehicle. Earlier, just before 5 p.m., another officer was dragged behind and struck by a vehicle during a police chase on the East Side.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.