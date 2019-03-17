Officer injured after being dragged behind car during police chase

A police officer is in the hospital after being dragged behind a vehicle during a Sunday evening car chase.

Just before 5 p.m., Kansas City police were called to the area of 31st Street and Jackson Avenue on a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers encountered a woman fleeing the scene in a white Monte Carlo.

The suspect’s car suffered a minor crash at 31st Street and Indiana Avenue but continued driving on until it was halted by another crash at Truman Road and Indiana Avenue.

It was at some point between the two crashes that the suspect’s car dragged the pursuing officer.

The officer is recovering with non-life threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect was taken into custody uninjured following the crash.