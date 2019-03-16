Crime

KC police say man in critical condition after shooting at Happy Foods market

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 16, 2019 07:31 PM

Kansas City police investigate shooting at Wild Woody’s Happy Foods

Kansas City police were called out to the Wild Woody’s Happy Foods market parking lot in the 4000 block of East 31st Street Saturday, March 16, to investigate a shooting. A man was shot multiple times, police said.



A man was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times outside Wild Woody’s Happy Foods market Saturday evening, Kansas City police said.

Police were called to the parking lot of the grocery store around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of East 31st Street.

Police said the shooting happened near an SUV and a car in the parking lot where several evidence markers were placed.

The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police have released no suspect information and no arrests have been announced.

