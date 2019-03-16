KC police say man in critical condition after shooting at Happy Foods market

A man was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times outside Wild Woody’s Happy Foods market Saturday evening, Kansas City police said.
Police were called to the parking lot of the grocery store around 6 p.m. in the 4000 block of East 31st Street.
Police said the shooting happened near an SUV and a car in the parking lot where several evidence markers were placed.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police have released no suspect information and no arrests have been announced.
