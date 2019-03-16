KC father of 4 was shot in double homicide. Family asks for help solving the murder

The last time Joetta Myers saw her brother was right before his birthday, Feb. 4.
He went out for the special occasion, she said, spent time with his children. Got a pedicure.
Michael Lee Scott had turned 32 — just less than a year younger than his sister, Myers, who will turn 33 this month.
But Saturday was no belated birthday celebration.
Family members and friends, clutching blue, white and silver balloons, gathered across the street from Scott’s Kansas City home where he and 21-year-old Ja’Sean C. Rice had been gunned down.
Their bodies were found about 2:20 p.m. Monday after police were called to Scott’s home in the 3500 block of Norton Avenue for a welfare check. Police said the victims had gunshot wounds.
No arrests have been announced by police since the killing.
Myers, who came to Kansas City this week from St. Charles after Scott’s death, said her brother worked at the Georgia-Pacific warehouse and was a dedicated father, taking care of four children, ages ranging from 8 months to 15 years old.
Damon Daniel, president of AdHoc Group Against Crime, led a prayer for Scott’s family and friends Saturday before the crowd released dozens of balloons in honor of the victims. According to Daniel, 28 people in Kansas City have died in violent incidents so far in 2019.
Few details have been shared about the killing of Scott and Rice, but Myers says her family is urging anyone with information to “speak up.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
Fliers distributed at Saturday’s vigil said anyone with information could also call the AdHoc Community Hotline at 816-753-1111. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
“Keep his memory alive through his kids,” Myers said of her brother. “We just need to do it for his (Scott’s) kids.”
