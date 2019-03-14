Homicide suspect who avoided arrest for months found hiding in Kansas City basement, U.S. Marshals say

A fugitive facing a murder charge eluded arrest for months but was taken into custody Wednesday after he was found hiding in the basement of a Kansas City home, the U.S. Marshals Service of the Western District of Missouri announced in a news release.

Tayvion J. Nelson was charged in Jackson County Circuit Court last September with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action.

The charges stemmed from a burglary on October 12, 2016 during which a 46-year-old man was shot and killed.

Federal authorities said three teenage boys, covering their faces and armed with handguns, forced their way into a home in the 1700 block of Southwest Parkridge Drive in Blue Springs. A fight ensued and the victim was shot as he tried to run away.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody and are awaiting trial, but the U.S. Marshals Service said Nelson was on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Kansas City said it adopted the case on Feb. 28 to help the Blue Springs Police Department apprehend the remaining suspect.

Then, on Wednesday, deputy marshals and members of the Kansas City Career Criminal Task Force tracked down Nelson at a home in Kansas City. Authorities said he was arrested after he was found hiding in the basement.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Nelson.

A court hearing is scheduled March 25.