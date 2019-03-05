Overnight triple shooting leaves one dead, two seriously injured in Kansas City

Police responding to reports of gunfire in a Kansas City neighborhood found three shooting victims inside a vehicle late Monday.
One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. They other two had serious injuries and were taken to a hospital by emergency crews.
Police responded to the call about shots being fired about 10:15 p.m. near 51st Street and Wabash Avenue. While en route, officers found the vehicle with three shooting victims about a block away, near 51st and Prospect Avenue.
Police said they had no suspect description nor motive. They asked anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
