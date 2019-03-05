Crime

Reward offered for information leading to suspect in Blue Springs gun store theft

By Kaitlyn Schwers

March 05, 2019 04:35 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Federal authorities and police are investigating after guns were reported stolen last weekend from a Blue Springs pawn and guns shop.

The Kansas City office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released a surveillance image of the suspect they’re seeking, and said they’re offering a $5,000 reward, along with Blue Springs police, for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.

It happened early March 2 at Patriot Pawn & Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer at 1120 S.W. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.

The agency said it appeared one male suspect broke in through a window in front of the store and took several guns.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or text ATFKC to 63975.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  