Reward offered for information leading to suspect in Blue Springs gun store theft

Federal authorities and police are investigating after guns were reported stolen last weekend from a Blue Springs pawn and guns shop.
The Kansas City office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives released a surveillance image of the suspect they’re seeking, and said they’re offering a $5,000 reward, along with Blue Springs police, for information leading to an arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft.
It happened early March 2 at Patriot Pawn & Guns, a federally licensed firearms dealer at 1120 S.W. Missouri 7 in Blue Springs.
The agency said it appeared one male suspect broke in through a window in front of the store and took several guns.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-800-283-4867, email ATFTips@atf.gov or text ATFKC to 63975.
Comments