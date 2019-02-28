56-year-old identified as man found dead in Northeast Kansas City home

Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found inside a home in the old Northeast Kansas City neighborhood earlier this month.
The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Charles B. Williams.
Officers were called to the home in the 4200 block of St. John Avenue about 8 p.m. Feb. 6 to check on a resident. Arriving officers found Williams’ body in a state of decomposition.
Police have not said how Williams died, but said Feb. 8 that the medical examiner’s office ruled his death as homicide.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
Comments