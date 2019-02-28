56-year-old identified as man found dead in Northeast Kansas City home

Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found inside a home in the old Northeast Kansas City neighborhood earlier this month.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Charles B. Williams.

Officers were called to the home in the 4200 block of St. John Avenue about 8 p.m. Feb. 6 to check on a resident. Arriving officers found Williams’ body in a state of decomposition.

Police have not said how Williams died, but said Feb. 8 that the medical examiner’s office ruled his death as homicide.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.