56-year-old identified as man found dead in Northeast Kansas City home

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 28, 2019 07:00 PM

Kansas City police said a man’s body found in a home in the 4200 block of St. John Avenue Feb. 6 is being investigated as a homicide. This Google Maps Street View image was taken in May 2018.
Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found inside a home in the old Northeast Kansas City neighborhood earlier this month.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Charles B. Williams.

Officers were called to the home in the 4200 block of St. John Avenue about 8 p.m. Feb. 6 to check on a resident. Arriving officers found Williams’ body in a state of decomposition.

Police have not said how Williams died, but said Feb. 8 that the medical examiner’s office ruled his death as homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

