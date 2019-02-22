Second teen sentenced to prison in 2015 stabbing death of Lee’s Summit woman

A Lee’s Summit teenager was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for the killing a woman that occurred when he was 13.

Joshua Trigg, 17, was sentenced in Jackson County Circuit Court where he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2015 stabbing death of Tanya Chamberlain.

Chamberlain, 49, was killed at a car wash in the 900 block of Northeast Langsford Road.

A co-defendant, Trevon M. Henry, who was 14 at the time of the killing, was sentenced in January to two life sentences plus 50 years.

Trigg, who was 13 at the time of the killing, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder, robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

According to Lee’s Summit police, Chamberlain was at a car wash when the two teens approached her. They got into Chamberlain’s car with her and drove away.

An officer then tried to pull over the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The vehicle went over a curb and into a grassy common area of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Southeast Second Street. After briefly chasing the two teens that ran from the vehicle, the officer returned and found Chamberlain dead in a passenger seat. Police also found a knife in the car.

Chamberlain was stabbed or cut 49 times, with wounds to her right and left jugular veins causing her death, according to previous court testimony.

Police later identified Trigg and Henry as suspects after looking at surveillance video from the car wash and a nearby business, according to court records.

Trigg told investigators at the time that Henry planned to stab Chamberlain to take her car. Trigg also said that he saw Henry cut Chamberlain’s throat and stab her multiple times.