Second juvenile admits to role in 2015 stabbing death of Lee’s Summit woman

A second teenager has pleaded guilty in the 2015 killing of a woman at a Lee’s Summit car wash.

Joshua Trigg, now 16, pleaded guilty Thursday in Jackson County Circuit Court to second-degree murder for the stabbing death of Tanya Chamberlain of Lee’s Summit.

Trigg, who was 13 at the time of the killing, was prosecuted as an adult along with Trevon M. Henry, who was 14 when Chamberlain was killed.

Henry previously pleaded guilty and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 4. Sentencing for Trigg is scheduled for Jan. 31, according to court records.

Chamberlain was stabbed to death Nov. 1, 2015 at a car wash in the 900 block of Northeast Langsford Road.

Tanya Chamberlain was stabbed to death in 2015. Photo courtesy of the family

According to Lee’s Summit police, Chamberlain was at a car wash when the two teens approached her. They got into Chamberlain’s car with her, police said, and drove away.

An officer then tried to pull over the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The vehicle went over a curb and into a grassy common area of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Southeast Second Street. After briefly chasing two teens that ran from the vehicle, the officer returned and found Chamberlain dead in a passenger seat. Police also found a knife in the car.

At a previous hearing, it was revealed that Chamberlain was stabbed or cut 49 times, with wounds to her right and left jugular veins causing her death.

Police later identified Trigg and Henry as suspects after looking at surveillance video from the car wash and a nearby business, according to court records.

Trigg told investigators at the time that Henry planned to stab Chamberlain to take her car. Trigg also said that he saw Henry cut Chamberlain’s throat and stab her multiple times.