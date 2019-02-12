Crime

KCK police looking for person of interest, black SUV after shooting leaves 1 injured

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 12, 2019 09:08 PM

Shooting reported near 5th St, Quindaro Blvd. in KCK

Kansas City, Kan., police said a shooting was reported in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in the 2100 block of Fifth Street. Officers soon left the scene after one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By
Up Next
Kansas City, Kan., police said a shooting was reported in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in the 2100 block of Fifth Street. Officers soon left the scene after one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
By

Kansas City, Kan., police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest and an SUV after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon near Fifth Street and Quindaro Boulevard.

Police were investigating the shooting about 2:40 p.m. They found a female victim with injuries that were considered life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The person of interest police are looking to speak with is described as a black male, 60 to 68 years old, driving a black SUV that appears to be a Cadillac SRX. Police released surveillance images of the male and the SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

Kaitlyn Schwers

Kaitlyn Schwers covers breaking news and crime at night for The Kansas City Star. Originally from Willard, Mo., she spent nearly three years reporting in Arkansas and Illinois before returning to Missouri and joining The Star in 2017.

  Comments  