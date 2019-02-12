KCK police looking for person of interest, black SUV after shooting leaves 1 injured

Kansas City, Kan., police are asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest and an SUV after one person was shot Tuesday afternoon near Fifth Street and Quindaro Boulevard.
Police were investigating the shooting about 2:40 p.m. They found a female victim with injuries that were considered life-threatening. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
The person of interest police are looking to speak with is described as a black male, 60 to 68 years old, driving a black SUV that appears to be a Cadillac SRX. Police released surveillance images of the male and the SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
