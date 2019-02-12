Crime

Shooting in Kansas City, Kan., leaves one person with life-threatening injuries

By Kaitlyn Schwers

February 12, 2019 03:46 PM

Shooting reported near 5th St, Quindaro Blvd. in KCK

Kansas City, Kan., police said a shooting was reported in the afternoon Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, in the 2100 block of Fifth Street. Officers soon left the scene after one person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
A shooting near Fifth Street and Quindaro Boulevard in Kansas City, Kan., has left one person injured, according to police.

Police were investigating the shooting about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler posted a message to Twitter about 3:15 p.m. saying the victim went to a hospital. He said the victim had life-threatening injuries.

Police soon left the scene, Zeigler said, because there was “not much evidence.”

No other details were immediately available.

Kaitlyn Schwers

