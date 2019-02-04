Crime

KCPD releases name of man killed in double shooting Sunday in KC’s Jazz District

By Joe Robertson

February 04, 2019 01:56 PM

Police have released the name of a man who was killed in a double shooting early Sunday in Kansas City’s historic Jazz District.

Jackie Johnson, 25, was found dead in a car near 19th and Vine streets about 2 a.m. after police responded to a call of shots fired at 18th and Vine.

Another man soon arrived at a nearby hospital with a bullet wound. Police think he was shot at the same location.

Later Sunday police released photos of an SUV thought to be involved in the shooting. It was a white SUV with black door handles, a sun roof, dark tinted windows and a black luggage rack. The occupants of the SUV should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Many people were outside when the shooting happened and police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

