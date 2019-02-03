KC police release photos of SUV sought in fatal shooting in historic Jazz District

Police released photos Sunday night of an SUV that investigators believe was involved in a double shooting in Kansas City’s historic Jazz District that left on man dead.
The white SUV had black door handles, a sun roof, dark tinted windows and a black luggage rack. The occupants of the SUV should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The SUV was seen near the location of the shooting that happened before 2 a.m. Sunday near 18th and Vine streets.
Many people were outside at the time, police said. The victim who died was found in a car nearby on 19th Street. Another victim with gunshot wounds soon arrived at a hospital.
Anyone who can help locate the SUV is asked to contact Det. Danny Thomas in the homicide unit at 816-234-5204 or daniel.thomas@kcpd.org.
Witnesses can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
Comments