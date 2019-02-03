KC police release photos of SUV sought in fatal shooting in historic Jazz District

Police released photos Sunday night of an SUV that investigators believe was involved in a double shooting in Kansas City’s historic Jazz District that left on man dead.

The white SUV had black door handles, a sun roof, dark tinted windows and a black luggage rack. The occupants of the SUV should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Kansas City police asked for the public’s help locating the driver of this white SUV that may have been involved in a fatal double shooting near 18th and Vine in Kansas City Sunday. The Kansas City Police Department

The SUV was seen near the location of the shooting that happened before 2 a.m. Sunday near 18th and Vine streets.

Many people were outside at the time, police said. The victim who died was found in a car nearby on 19th Street. Another victim with gunshot wounds soon arrived at a hospital.





Anyone who can help locate the SUV is asked to contact Det. Danny Thomas in the homicide unit at 816-234-5204 or daniel.thomas@kcpd.org.

Witnesses can also call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).