Double shooting in Kansas City’s Historic Jazz District kills a man, injures another

One man is dead and other man seriously injured in a double shooting in Kansas City’s Historic Jazz District early Sunday, police said.
The shootings occurred just before 2 a.m. near 18th and Vine streets while numerous people were outside, police said.
Witnesses directed arriving officers to the male shooting victim, who was deceased in a vehicle on 19th Street. A short time later, another man arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds.
Police believe the victim, who was in serious condition at the hospital, also was shot in the Jazz District.
Because there were so many people outside in the area at the time of the shooting, police said someone likely saw something relating to the shooting. Detectives asked witnesses to call the police department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
