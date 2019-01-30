Crime

16-year-old shooting victim in Overland Park was found near recent homicide scene

By Glenn E. Rice and

Robert A. Cronkleton

January 30, 2019 01:01 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. (Nicole L. Cvetnic / McClatchy)
By

A gunshot victim found lying in the street Tuesday night in Overland Park is a 16-year-old boy who had been shot multiple times, according to police.

The teen was found about midnight near West 79th and Farley streets by a woman who initially thought he was the victim of a traffic wreck, said Officer John Lacy, a spokesman for the Overland Park Department.

Officers responding to the Tuesday night shooting discovered that the teen had been shot multiple times. Emergency crews rushed him to a hospital. He is expected to survive, Lacy said.

The teen was found shot just outside the apartment complex where 17-year-old Ben Workman-Greco was fatally shot last week.

Police do not think the two shootings are related, Lacy said. Police are still looking for Workman-Greco’s killer.

Detectives are trying to determine if the teen found Tuesday night was shot at that location or if he had been shot somewhere else and then dumped in the street, Lacy said.

No suspect information was available, although detectives were interviewing the victim to gather more details about the shooting and who might have shot him, Lacy said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

crime

Glenn E. Rice

Glenn E. Rice covers crime, courts and breaking news for The Kansas City Star, where he’s worked since 1988. Rice is a Kansas City native and a graduate of the University of Central Missouri. I can be reached at 816-234-4341.

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  