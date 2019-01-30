Crime

Shooting victim found lying in Overland Park street with multiple gunshot wounds

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 30, 2019 07:14 AM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

Police found a gunshot victim who had been shot multiple times lying in an Overland Park street late Tuesday.

Officers responded to a report of the shooting about midnight near West 79th and Farley Streets.

The male victim was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police, who are still investigating the shooting, didn’t release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The shooting is near where 17-year-old Ben Workman-Greco was fatally shot last week at his apartment in the 8000 block of Farley Street.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  