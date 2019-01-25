Kansas City man gets 45-year prison sentence for shooting that killed 1, injured 2

A Kansas City man convicted of murder three years after a fatal drive-by shooting was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Friday, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced.

Joshua P. Randolph, 38, was found guilty last September of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to a 2015 shooting that killed 28-year-old Justin J. Butler and injured two others.

Court records said Butler died Aug. 30 after he was shot to death on the front porch of a home in the 3400 block of Park Avenue in Kansas City.

One victim inside the home at the time of the shooting identified Randolph as one of the suspects seen shooting toward the house.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Police found 17 shell casings and a broken driver’s side mirror in the street after the shooting.

Additional shell casings were later found on a car belonging to Randolph. The shell casings sitting on the car’s windshield matched the shell casings found at the scene, court records said.

Police also determined the side mirror came from another vehicle belonging to one of Randolph’s relatives.