KC man convicted for 2015 drive-by shooting that killed 1, injured 2

A Jackson County jury has found a 37-year-old Kansas City man guilty in the 2015 drive-by shooting death of Justin J. Butler, the prosecutor’s office announced.
Joshua P. Randolph was convicted Friday of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.
Butler, 28, died Aug. 30, 2015, after police said he was shot to death on the front porch of a home in the 3400 block of Park Avenue in Kansas City. Another man and a juvenile were also injured.
One of the victims told police he saw two cars driving in front of the house, firing shots.
Another victim who was inside the home at the time of the shooting told police she had looked out the window and saw Randolph firing shots from one of the vehicles, court records said.
Police found 17 shell casings and a broken driver’s side mirror in the street after the shooting.
Additional shell casings were later found on a car belonging to Randolph. The shell casings sitting on the car’s windshield matched the shell casings found at the scene, court records said.
Police also determined the side mirror came from another vehicle belonging to one of Randolph’s relatives.
Randolph is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 7.
Comments