Man dies after he was shot inside KC apartment Friday night, police say

Kansas City police said a man died after he was shot inside an apartment building on the northeast side of the city Friday night.
Officers were called to investigate the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hardesty Avenue. Police arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Police said they did not have a description of the suspect.
Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.
