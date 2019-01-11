Crime

Man dies after he was shot inside KC apartment Friday night, police say

By Kaitlyn Schwers

January 11, 2019 11:01 PM

Kansas City police said a man died after he was shot inside an apartment building on the northeast side of the city Friday night.

Officers were called to investigate the shooting around 8:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Hardesty Avenue. Police arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they did not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the killing is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or call the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-8477.

