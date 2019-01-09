Crime

After tip, ‘person-of-interest’ in fatal shooting outside Troost Market in custody

By Robert A. Cronkleton

January 09, 2019 03:02 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By

A tip helped police identify and take into custody a “person-of-interest” in last Friday’s fatal shooting outside the Troost Market convenience store, police announced Wednesday.

The day after the shooting, police released surveillance photos of a man in the store, saying that they wanted to talk to him. Police said he might have information about the fatal shooting of Airrin P. Scott, 23, of Kansas City.

Someone shot Scott about 8:30 p.m. Friday as he walked out of the parking lot of the store at Troost Avenue and East 80th Street. Witnesses told police that Scott and the shooter had argued prior to the shooting.

Troost Market subject.jpg
Kansas City police released two surveillance images and said they were looking to talk with a male in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside Troost Market around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 8001 Troost Ave.
Courtesy of the Kansas City Police Department

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Related stories from Kansas City Star

crime

Robert A. Cronkleton

Robert A. Cronkleton gets up very early in the morning to bring readers breaking news about crime, transportation and weather at the crack of dawn. He’s been at The Star since 1987 and now contributes data reporting and video editing.

  Comments  