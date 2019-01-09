After tip, ‘person-of-interest’ in fatal shooting outside Troost Market in custody

A tip helped police identify and take into custody a “person-of-interest” in last Friday’s fatal shooting outside the Troost Market convenience store, police announced Wednesday.

The day after the shooting, police released surveillance photos of a man in the store, saying that they wanted to talk to him. Police said he might have information about the fatal shooting of Airrin P. Scott, 23, of Kansas City.

Someone shot Scott about 8:30 p.m. Friday as he walked out of the parking lot of the store at Troost Avenue and East 80th Street. Witnesses told police that Scott and the shooter had argued prior to the shooting.

Kansas City police released two surveillance images and said they were looking to talk with a male in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside Troost Market around 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 4, 2019 at 8001 Troost Ave. Courtesy of the Kansas City Police Department

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.