‘Smile was contagious’: Tonganoxie High School mourns senior shot and killed in KCK

On Thursday morning, Tonganoxie High School Principal Mark Farrar sent a message to parents about the death of one of the school’s students: 18-year-old Bradley Samsel.

Samsel, a senior at the high school, was shot and killed Monday night at the Chelsea Plaza apartments in the 500 block of Freeman Drive in Kansas City, Kan.

When police arrived at the scene shortly after 8:30 p.m., Samsel was dead and a woman with life-threatening injuries was transported to a local hospital, where she remained in critical condition Thursday.

The principal, Farrar, assured parents that the school district’s crisis team counselors would be available “as long as they are needed to help our students and staff during this difficult time.”

Farrar said Samsel will be missed at the school.

“Bradley Samsel had a bright personality that would light up any room he walked into,” Farrar said in an email. “His ability to make people smile was contagious. Bradley will always be remembered at this school as being part of our family.”

Kelsey Panick, a close friend of Samsel’s, began a GoFundMe page shortly after hearing the news of Samsel’s death.

She said the funds will go toward covering funeral costs. As of Thursday afternoon, the page had raised $600 of its $5,000 goal.

“[W]e have lost a wonderful soul, a great son and a great friend,” Panick wrote.

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating Samsel’s death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.