Man killed, woman critically hurt in Monday night double shooting in KCK

By Tony Rizzo

January 08, 2019 09:13 AM

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a double shooting Monday night that left a man dead and a woman critically injured.

Just after 8:30 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Freeman Avenue where they found the two victims.

The man was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was reported in critical condition.

Kansas City, Kan., police are asking that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

