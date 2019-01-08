Man killed, woman critically hurt in Monday night double shooting in KCK

Kansas City, Kan., police are investigating a double shooting Monday night that left a man dead and a woman critically injured.
Just after 8:30 p.m. police were called to the 500 block of Freeman Avenue where they found the two victims.
The man was pronounced dead. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was reported in critical condition.
Kansas City, Kan., police are asking that anyone with information call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
