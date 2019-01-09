Crime

Probation for getaway driver in shooting at Leawood church after Center graduation

By Tony Rizzo

January 09, 2019 02:45 PM

The getaway driver in a shooting last May in the parking lot of a Leawood church after a high school graduation ceremony was placed on probation Wednesday.

Rasheed Henderson was given credit for the 143 days he has spent in jail since he was charged in August.

Henderson, 20, pleaded guilty in November in Johnson County District Court to charges of fleeing and eluding and interference with law enforcement.

Henderson admitted that he drove an SUV that fled from police after two people were wounded in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

The shooting occurred after the graduation ceremony for Center High School.

Co-defendant Damon Gwinn allegedly fired shots during the incident and is charged with aggravated battery. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.



Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

