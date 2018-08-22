Two charged in graduation night shooting outside Leawood church

Two Kansas City men have been charged in connection with a May 17 shooting in the parking lot of the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection in Leawood.
Two people were wounded in the incident, which occurred after the graduation ceremony for Kansas City’s Center High School. The ceremony was being held at the church at 137th Street and Briar Drive.
Damon N. Gwinn, 21, is charged with one count of aggravated battery.
Rasheed Henderson, 20, is charged with fleeing and eluding police.
Both men were booked into the Johnson County jail Tuesday night and are scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Johnson County District Court.
Leawood police at the time said that off-duty officers were at the graduation and were responding to a fight in the parking lot when they heard shots being fired in another part of the lot.
As officers went to that location, an SUV sped from the scene and eluded police officers who tried to pull it over. It was later found abandoned.
One shooting victim, a Center student, was walking away from the ceremony when he was hit. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
The second injured person, who was not a Center student, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.
Both were treated and released from the hospital.
Comments