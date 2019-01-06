Man shot dead in KC after argument; suspect flees, remains at large

An argument between two men turned deadly Sunday night when a man shot and killed the other at the curb in front of his house in the 3900 block of Wabash Avenue, Kansas City police said.

Both men were described as being in their late teens, witnesses told police.

The shooter fled on foot, running south witnesses said, setting off a manhunt as police, with the aid of a helicopter, were searching the neighborhood Sunday night.

Police were called to the shooting about 7:45 p.m. and the victim was lying out in front of his residence, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a suspect described as a black male, in his late teens, wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. His hair was short with spiked braids.

The identity of the victim had not yet been released Sunday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Information that leads to an arrest can bring a reward up to $10,000, and tips can remain anonymous.