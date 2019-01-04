Teen in 2015 Lee’s Summit stabbing sentenced to two life sentences, plus 100 years

A Jackson County teen was sentenced Friday to two life sentences plus 100 years in prison for his role in the stabbing death of a woman at a Lee’s Summit car wash.

Trevon M. Henry pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the fatal attack of Tanya Chamberlain who was stabbed to death on Nov. 1, 2015, at a car wash in the 900 block of Northeast Langsford Road.

Jackson County Judge Jennifer Phillips sentenced Henry to life sentences on the murder and the robbery charges. Phillips ordered Henry to 50 years for each of the armed criminal action convictions.

Chamberlain was at a car wash when the two teens approached her. They got into Chamberlain’s car with her and drove away, according to Lee’s Summit police.

Chamberlain was stabbed or cut 49 times, according to court testimony.

An officer then tried to pull over the driver on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The vehicle went over a curb and into a grassy common area of an apartment complex in the 500 block of Southeast Second Street. After briefly chasing two teens that ran from the vehicle, the officer returned and found Chamberlain dead in a passenger seat. Police also found a knife in the car.

Police later identified Henry and another teen, Joshua Trigg, as suspects after looking at surveillance video from the car wash and a nearby business, according to court records.

Trigg told investigators at the time that Henry planned to stab Chamberlain to take her car. Trigg also said that he saw Henry cut Chamberlain’s throat and stab her multiple times.

Trigg pleaded guilty in November in the attack. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 31, according to court records.