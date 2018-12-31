Crime

Kansas City Walmart customer arrested after employee stabbed during altercation

By Glenn E. Rice

December 31, 2018 10:27 PM

Kansas City police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly stabbed a worker after the two exchanged words.

The incident was reported just 2 p.m. at the store located in the Blue Ridge Crossing, 11600 block of East U.S. 40. The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Her attacker was arrested, police said.

Details of what prompted the attack remained under investigation.

