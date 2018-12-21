Motorist is killed in Cass County after an SUV crashes; highway closed 3 hours

A motorist was killed Friday morning on a highway in Cass County after their SUV struck the tire of a combine being pulled by a truck, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. near where Y highway and State Line Road meet. The highway was closed for three hours while the crash was being investigated.
The wreck occurred when an eastbound sport utility vehicle struck a combine being towed by a westbound truck. The SUV struck a tire on the combine and crashed, according to the sheriff’s office.
The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld.
No other injuries were reported.
