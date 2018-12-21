Crime

IHOP waitress says teens dined and dashed before assaulting her in Grandview

By Glenn E. Rice

December 21, 2018 04:50 PM

Grandview police released a surveillance video three teens, including a male who knocked a waitress unconscious after they left the restaurant without paying their bill.

The incident happened just after midnight Friday at the IHOP restaurant located in the 12100 block of South 71 Hwy. The video shows the teens leaving without paying. The waitress followed them to the parking lot, where police report the male teen knocked her to the ground.

The teens drove away in a Chevy sedan.

The woman suffered a concussion and a laceration to the back of her head that required several staples to close the wound.

The teens are described as an African-American male and female and a white female.

Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

