Missouri couple indicted on $2 million marijuana conspiracy

Two Missouri residents have been charged with conspiracy to distribute nearly $2 million in marijuana, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.





Christopher Buckingham, 42, of Versaille, Missouri, and Natalie McNeil, 33, of Lee’s Summit, were two of four defendants indicted on charges on Monday. McNeil’s brother, 28-year-old Tanner McNeil, and Benjamin Parker, both of Colorado, were also named.

The indictment alleges that Buckingham and Natalie McNeil participated in a ploy to distribute more than 1000 kilograms of marijuana between Aug. 2015 and July 2018. The indictment says Buckingham and McNeil bought the marijuana from sources in Colorado and shipped the marijuana to Missouri for further distribution.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.