Kansas City man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County shooting incident

By Tony Rizzo

December 17, 2018 04:31 PM

A Kansas City man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a shooting incident in Shawnee.

Kentreal Wilson allegedly fired a shot or shots at another person, but did not hit him, according to documents filed in Johnson County District Court.

The incident occurred Dec. 11 on the 10900 block of W. 65th Place, according to police.

Wilson, 20, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a bond of $500,000. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Additional details of the incident were not available Monday.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

