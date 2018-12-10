Local

Car crashes upside down into Restaurant Depot building in the West Bottoms

By Aaron Randle

December 10, 2018 09:47 PM

Two adults and one child were transported to an area hospital Monday night after the driver of a Chevy Sonic lost control of the car, plowed into a curb and cartwheeled into the side of the Restaurant Depot building in the West Bottoms
A car crashed into the Restaurant Depot building in the West Bottoms Monday night, police say.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. when a driver coming off the 12th Street bridge hit a curb and ran into the building.

Police say two adults and one child have been transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

