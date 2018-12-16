‘I’m so sorry, Taveon.’ Family aches over violence as 15-year-old slain in KCK

They were trying to get things right — the mother and her teenaged son. Going to be a pair again.

Look at his hair in this last picture he made for her, she says, holding up the image of her 15-year-old son, Taveon Brooks, on her phone. The smiling boy’s locks are tied up in tails and dyed red just like hers.

They did that to celebrate her birthday less than a week ago.

He told her: “Momma, I wrote new a song about you . . .”

The song is lost, though, before Tionna House could ever hear it. Taveon’s gone. Killed by gunfire in an assault on a car as Taveon and four other teens were out on the streets of Kansas City, Kan., at 2:45 a.m. Sunday morning.

“I’m so sorry, Taveon,” House cried in her Edwardsville home Sunday night. “I tried to do right. . . I got my life together . . . I wanted to be the mother I wanted to be.”

Taveon Brooks, 15, was shot and killed while in a car with other teenagers early Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kan. Earlier this week he had gotten his hair dyed to match his mother’s hair in celebration of her birthday. Photo courtesy Tionna House

Taveon had been under guardianship while his mother dealt with difficulties in her life, but the family remained close.

His family doesn’t know what happened. They don’t know why he was out so late. Police are still investigating the shooting that began near North 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue, and ended as the car crashed in the same block. A female in the car was also wounded and taken to a hospital where she was reported in stable condition.

Taveon was a sophomore at F.L. Schlagle High School in the Kansas City, Kan., Public Schools where he was a point guard on the basketball team. He was making music.

“People were looking at him,” House said. “People wanted him. He was so good.”

A former teacher at Northwest Middle School, Jason Neland, remembered Taveon as a passionate writer. He loved words.

Neland shared one of Taveon’s poems — “basketball thoughts.”

big white building

beautiful small trees

in front of the red painting door with cracks running down the old place

i walked up stairs holding the rusty handles with right

holding the big bright round ball in my left . . .

“He would just write,” Neland said. “Very strong words. He’d get an idea and write. He was passionate.”

. . . as i walk through the fields





as i see birds going through the skies easily

i kinda just lay there thinking

who am i

what do i do

and suddenly

a mental image comes up

i say

you are a hooper.

Taveon loved to surprise people with his songs, his older brother, T.J., said. Recently Taveon took up an aunt’s phone when she wasn’t aware and performed a new song in a selfie video for her to find later.

He and Taveon had made a promise, T.J. said, that when they got older and had children, the brothers would name their sons after each other.

“It seemed right,” T.J. said. “It seemed precious to me.”

The violence mounts again in 2018, with more than 30 homicides in Kansas City, Kan., more than 125 in Kansas City, approaching 200 area wide — and Taveon’s family sinks with regret that Taveon has been slain.

“He never would have been in the street if he’d been with his family,” his grandmother, Regina Jackson said. “But I can never touch him again, never see him again.”

As she mourned over her son, House held a school backpack Taveon had customed made with a picture of himself with his girlfriend — a selfie with two teenagers smiling and kissing at the camera. Beneath the picture a line of words says: “Get used to seeing us.”

House held it close in a painful grip, petting at her son’s picture.

“He was my baby,” she said. “That was Taveon. I’m not going to be the same, ever.”