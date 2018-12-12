Crime

Kansas City’s homicides climb to 124 victims after man found fatally shot in vehicle

By Robert A. Cronkleton

December 12, 2018 07:29 AM

Police were investigating Kansas City’s latest homicide after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in southeast Kansas City late Tuesday.

Police discovered the man’s body when they responded about 10:30 p.m. to the area of 80th Terrace and James A. Reed Road on reports of gunfire, police said.

The victim was found inside a vehicle and he had been shot at least once, police said.

No suspect information was available. Anyone with information was urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

The man’s death is the city’s 124th homicide for the year. The number of victims trails last year’s total of 151 homicides, but this year’s killings are on pace to tie or eclipse the number of homicides in 2016, which ended at 131 victims.

