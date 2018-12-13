Man found dead in car on Bales Avenue, police investigate homicide

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday night.
About 11 p.m. officers were called to the 2900 block of Bales Avenue about a suspicious car and occupant, according to police.
They found a man who appeared to have been shot and was dead inside a silver Nissan Maxima.
A witness told police the car had been there for several hours.
Police had no description of a suspect Thursday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
