Man found dead in car on Bales Avenue, police investigate homicide

By Ian Cummings

December 13, 2018 07:42 AM

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a car Wednesday night. 

About 11 p.m. officers were called to the 2900 block of Bales Avenue about a suspicious car and occupant, according to police. 

They found a man who appeared to have been shot and was dead inside a silver Nissan Maxima. 

A witness told police the car had been there for several hours. 

Police had no description of a suspect Thursday morning. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

