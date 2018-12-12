Plaza shooting investigators seek IDs of people in surveillance video

Police investigating Saturday’s shooting on the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City released a surveillance photo Wednesday, asking for the public’s help in identifying four males who police think “have information on the shooting.”

A teenage girl was shot inside a vehicle about 6:30 p.m. Saturday near 47th Street and Jefferson Avenue. The girl was in the back seat of the vehicle when witnesses said they heard several gunshots. She was treated at a hospital and released.

Kansas City police want help identifying a group of males seen in a surveillance photo who may have information about a shooting on the Country Club Plaza Dec. 8 in which a teenaged girl was shot inside a vehicle. The Kansas City Police Department

Police said there was no indication that the victim knew the suspects or had any interaction with them before she was shot.

The driver of the car with the victim sped away and called 911. Witnesses told police the shooter stood on Jefferson Street and fired north toward 47th Street.

Police said the shooter may have been with two or three other males. He was described as a black male between 18 and 22 years of age, about 5 feet 10 inches, weighing between 120 and 150 pounds, dressed in a black shirt, gray fleece jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the people pictured in the surveillance photo is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.