KC police investigate shooting at Country Club Plaza. One person reported injured

Kansas City police said shots were fired at the Country Club Plaza Saturday night and one person was injured.
It happened around 6:30 p.m. near a parking garage at 47th and Jefferson streets, police said in a news release. Officers working off-duty at the Plaza reported hearing gunfire.
Police found a female victim who appeared to have been shot inside a vehicle. Her injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.
Police were still investigating what led up to the shooting.
An area near the scene was blocked off as police investigated.
“It is not believed there is still an active threat and the situation has stabilized, but officers and detectives are working to gather more information at this time in the hopes of apprehending a suspect/suspects,” police said in a statement. “They may be there for some time tonight as they investigate.”
This is a developing story.
