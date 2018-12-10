Juvenile victim in Plaza shooting Saturday didn’t know suspect, motive unclear

A teenage victim shot Saturday while visiting the Country Club Plaza did not know the shooter or have any interaction with them before being struck by a bullet while riding in a car, according to Kansas City police.

On Monday, with no arrests made, the Police Department released more details about the shooting reported about 6:30 p.m. Saturday near a parking garage at 47th and Jefferson streets.

The victim was in the back seat of a car traveling north on Jefferson Street, just south of 47th Street, when the occupants of the car heard gunfire and the teenage victim was injured, according to police.

The driver quickly accelerated in an effort to get away from the shooting. Someone in the car called 911. The car was stopped a few blocks away by responding officers, police said Monday.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Witnesses told police the shooter stood on Jefferson Street and fired north toward 47th Street. The motive for the shooting was unclear, according to police.

The shooter may have been with two or three other males who wore dark clothing. Police did not have detailed descriptions of the shooter or the others with him.

The victim, whose age was not released, was treated at a hospital and released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.