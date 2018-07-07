UMKC student from India victim of fatal restaurant shooting, KC police say

A 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student was fatally shot Friday night inside a restaurant where he worked, police say.

Kansas City police said the victim was Sharath Kopuu, who was shot at around 7 p.m. Friday at J's Fish and Chicken Market at 5412 Prosepct Ave.

It's unclear what happened before shots were fired. Kopuu died shortly after being taken to a hospital. Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a possible suspect.

Kopuu was a computer engineer who came to the United States in January to pursue his master's degree, said Raghu Chowdavaram, a cousin of Kopuu, according to a GoFundMe account.

"He had the same dreams like everyone else to make it BIG in the land of opportunity. He had a great sense of humor, and always made people laugh and was always eager to lend a helping hand," the GoFundMe page said. "Little did anybody know that life is about to take a big unfortunate turn on a fateful day of July 6th 2018."

Sharath Kopuu, a 25-year-old University of Missouri-Kansas City student from India, was fatally shot inside J's Fish and Chicken Market Friday, July 6, 2018. Courtesy of Kansas City Police

Donations will be used to help send Kopuu's body to India. More than $22,000 had been raised as of Saturday afternoon.

Police have released surveillance video captured inside the restaurant at the time of the shooting and are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect.

In the video, the man is wearing a brown shirt with white stripes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or through the app at www.kccrimestoppers.com.