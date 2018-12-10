Crime

Suspect in fatal shooting outside Overland Park school is competent to stand trial

By Tony Rizzo

December 10, 2018 11:22 AM

A man charged with fatally shooting a co-worker on an Overland Park school playground has been found mentally competent to stand trial.

Anthony D. Grable is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing last July of Todd Davis.

Grable, 33, of Kansas City, and Davis, 48, of Lee’s Summit, were part of a crew working outside Sunrise Point Elementary School, 15800 Roe Ave., when Grable allegedly pulled a gun and shot Davis and another co-worker who survived.

After fleeing the shooting scene, Grable allegedly committed two armed carjackings before he was arrested later that day.

A mental evaluation was ordered for Grable to determine if he was competent to stand trial. Based on the results of the examination, a judge on Monday found him competent.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.

In addition to the murder charge, Grable is charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and burglary.

Tony Rizzo

Tony Rizzo covers federal and state courts for The Kansas City Star, where he has been a reporter for more than 30 years. He is a Kansas City native and veteran of the U.S. Army. He can be reached at 816-234-4435.

