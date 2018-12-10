Suspect in fatal shooting outside Overland Park school is competent to stand trial

A man charged with fatally shooting a co-worker on an Overland Park school playground has been found mentally competent to stand trial.
Anthony D. Grable is charged in Johnson County District Court with first-degree murder in the killing last July of Todd Davis.
Grable, 33, of Kansas City, and Davis, 48, of Lee’s Summit, were part of a crew working outside Sunrise Point Elementary School, 15800 Roe Ave., when Grable allegedly pulled a gun and shot Davis and another co-worker who survived.
After fleeing the shooting scene, Grable allegedly committed two armed carjackings before he was arrested later that day.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A mental evaluation was ordered for Grable to determine if he was competent to stand trial. Based on the results of the examination, a judge on Monday found him competent.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 4.
In addition to the murder charge, Grable is charged with attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated robbery and burglary.
Comments