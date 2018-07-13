Man charged with murder in OP shooting first told person 'not to tell him what to do'

Witnesses to a July 3 shooting at an Overland Park school playground described a frightening scene in which they feared they would be shot before two people were critically wounded, including one who later died.
The witness accounts were included in an affidavit released Friday to The Kansas City Star. The affidavit was filed in connection with the case against Anthony David Grable, 32, of Kansas City.
Grable is charged with multiple counts in Johnson County District Court, including first-degree murder in the death of Todd Davis, 48, of Lee’s Summit, and attempted first-degree murder in the wounding of Efren Gomez, 54. Gomez was released earlier this week from the intensive care unit at Overland Park Regional Medical Center and is now at an undisclosed rehabilitation facility.
The affidavit from Overland Park police said they were called at about 8:55 a.m. July 3 about a shooting at Sunrise Point Elementary School, 15800 Roe Ave. It said detectives spoke to several eyewitnesses at Sunrise Elementary, who spoke about the turf work that was being done on the school grounds by employees of a turf and landscaping company.
Company officials have denied repeated requests from The Star for comment.
According to the affidavit, the witnesses said they saw Grable take a black handgun out of his backpack and fire shots. At least one witness said Grable pointed the pistol at him, did not shoot, but placed him in fear. One witness told detectives that Grable and another person had a five or six minute argument over tools, about 20 minutes before the shooting occurred.
Detectives also said they had spoken to a person who told Grable to complete a specific turf job but Grable “became defensive” and told the person “not to tell him what to do.” One witness told detectives that sometime later, he saw Grable return to the area where the rest of the group was working, remove a handgun from his backpack and fire several shots.
The affidavit said one person at the scene “was in fear, dropped to the ground and belly crawled a short distance before getting to his feet and fleeing into the nearby houses.”
According to the affidavit, eight .40-caliber shell casings were recovered at the elementary school scene. Grable allegedly fled the scene and stole several vehicles at gunpoint. Police traced him to a residence, where Grable eventually attempted to flee and was arrested.
When he was taken into custody, according to the affidavit, Grable had a backpack that contained a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol, with one live round in the magazine. He also had clothes and other belongings from the residence.
Grable appeared in court Friday and his attorney requested a mental competency evaluation, which was granted. He remains in jail on $1 million bond and his next court appearance is Aug. 9.
Staff Writer Tony Rizzo contributed to this report.
