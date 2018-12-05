Victim killed in KU Hospital doorway to be remembered as a ‘loving father’

The family of the 28-year-old man who was gunned down in the entrance to the University of Kansas Medical Center prepared for a Friday funeral Mass, remembering him in his obituary as “a social butterfly” who “knew no stranger.”

Dominic Garcia of Kansas City, Kan., died from multiple gunshots Monday night as he and a woman — already wounded by gunfire — tried to run to the hospital for help.

The man who pursued them shot himself to death after shooting Garcia, police said. Police had not officially released that man’s name as of Wednesday evening.

The violence, police said, stemmed from a domestic dispute. Garcia and the woman first came under fire in a car near Seventh Street and Osage Avenue about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police think the attacker then followed them in a car chase as they tried to reach the hospital.

Garcia, family said in his obituary, was “a hardworking and loving husband, father and son.”

He excelled in sports and particularly loved to play basketball, fast-pitch softball, bowling and volleyball.

“He always found a way to cheer anyone up and was the life of the party,” his obituary said. “He made everyone he met feel like a friend.”

Mass for Garcia will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2910 Strong Avenue, Kansas City, Kan.