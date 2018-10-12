Man charged in fatal Overland Park hit-and-run is father of twins, leukemia survivor

Johnson County prosecutors on Friday charged an Olathe man with leaving the scene of a crash that killed two people last weekend in Overland Park.

Bradley E. Woodworth, 45, is charged in Johnson County District Court with leaving the scene of a fatality accident. His bond is set at $100,000.

He is accused of driving away from a wreck Saturday on 151st Street in Overland Park that killed Matthew Bloskey, 18, and Samuel Siebuhr, 20.

The wreck set off a multi-day search for the Honda Odyssey that police said may have struck Siebuhr’s car, sending it careening into a head-on collision with Bloskey’s vehicle, killing both drivers.

On Monday, law enforcement officers in Miami County, Kan., found Woodworth suffering from an injury inside a van and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

An Osawatomie towing service took the van, which was found and recovered by Johnson County law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

Osawatomie police and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the incident. The owner of the towing service also declined to comment.

Woodworth was arrested Thursday and booked into the Johnson County jail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday afternoon.

Woodworth lives in a tidy, south Olathe neighborhood in the 15700 block of South Summertree Court, not far from Heritage Park and not far from the scene of Saturday’s wreck.

When a Star reporter visited the home Thursday, a woman who answered the door declined to speak.

A decade ago Woodworth, the father of twin boys, was the subject of a community fund-raising campaign after losing his job as a senior software support specialist at Garmin Ltd. while he was undergoing chemotherapy for leukemia. The Star wrote about his situation in 2009.

He was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia at age 36. Unable to go to the office with his immune system weakened, he sporadically worked from home for a time.

But when he was unable to pinpoint a date when he could return to work, the company fired him.

At the time, Garmin noted that it had done more for Woodworth than required by law, giving him more than three months of unpaid leave. He was covered by long-term disability insurance.

Still, Woodworth told a reporter then that he felt the company let him down.

“Have a little bit of a heart is all I’m saying,” he said. “I just don’t know how they sleep with themselves at night.”

Before Saturday’s wreck, Woodworth had been cited in Johnson County for two driving infractions — a registration violation in 2008 and an unsafe turn in 2005. Both cases were dismissed by prosecutors, according to court records.

In those court records, he listed a previous address in Overland Park and named as an employer the pharmacy services company Optum RX. He was born in Kansas City.

In 1995, Woodworth pleaded guilty to speeding in Callaway County, Mo., and paid a $70 fine.