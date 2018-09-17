Police investigating suspicious death after man’s body found in a KCK field

Kansas City Kan. police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a field at the 1200 block of North 79th Street on Monday night.
A homeowner in the KCK neighborhood was trimming trees when he found the man’s body, according to police. The victim is described as a man in his 30s.
Police say there were no signs of foul play, but are still investigating the death as suspicious.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Comments