Crime

September 17, 2018 10:36 PM

Police investigating suspicious death after man’s body found in a KCK field

By Aaron Randle

arandle@kcstar.com

Kansas City Kan. police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found in a field at the 1200 block of North 79th Street on Monday night.

A homeowner in the KCK neighborhood was trimming trees when he found the man’s body, according to police. The victim is described as a man in his 30s.

Police say there were no signs of foul play, but are still investigating the death as suspicious.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Related content

Crime

Comments

Videos

View more video

Crime